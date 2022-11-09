Fire burns through nearly 50 hectares at Salamander Bay after threatening homes

A large bushfire at Salamander Bay has been brought under control overnight.

Fire fighters from surrounding Fire and Rescue NSW and NSW Rural Fire Service stations were called out just after 12pm yesterday.

Crews fought the blaze which threatened homes on Compass Close, Salamander Way and Mariner Close adjacent to the Mambo Wetlands.

A water-bombing aircraft was brought in to provide assistance from above.

The cause is expected to be investigated.

The bushfire burnt through 48 hectares of land at Salamander Bay.

The NSW Rural Fire Service did raise the alert level to WATCH AND ACT during yesterday afternoon when the fire was close to homes, but overnight it was brought back down to an ADVICE level.