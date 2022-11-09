Police release fresh images in hunt for men who stabbed another man at Edgeworth last year

Police have released CCTV images in a bid to find those responsible for stabbing a man in Edgeworth last year.

The State Crime Command’s Raptor Squad has been investigating the incident that happened on Tuesday August 10 2021 – at about 8am that day, two men aged 33 at the time, were sitting in a purple Holden Commodore at a gravel carpark at the intersection of Impala Street and Main Road when a black Audi hatchback drove up to them.

Police say two men got out of the Audi and approached the Commodore, before one of the men armed with a knife slashed the two passenger side tyres and then stabbed the male passenger.

Both men than went around to the driver’s side of the Commodore and assaulted the driver before fleeing the scene. The Audi was last seen travelling east on Main Road.

The men attended John Hunter Hospital for treatment, but have both since recovered.

Detectives have this morning released a CCTV image of a black Audi hatchback which was seen in the area around the time of the incident, and an image of a pair of distinct red and black sunglasses left at the scene.

The driver of the Audi is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 180cm to 185cm tall, with dark coloured hair in a mohawk style.

The Audi passenger is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 155cm tall, with tattoos on his face, neck and arms, and red hair with a mohawk and mullet style haircut.

Anyone who may have information which could assist investigators is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.