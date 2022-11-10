Remembrance Day services across the Hunter

Tomorrow is Remembrance Day, where we join the world in stopping and honouring those who have served and sacrificed.

To mark the solemn day, there will be a number of services held around the Hunter region, where attendees pause to reflect on those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, keeping their legacy alive.

Check the list out below for your nearest service, and let us know if we have missed any.

LAKE MAC

– Speers Point at Speers Point Cenotaph @ 10:30am

– Valentine at Allambee Park Valentine @ 10:45am

– Dora Creek at Dora Creek Workers Club @ 10:40am

– Pelican Flats at Memorial Park @10:30am

– Dudley at the Dudley War Memoral @ 10:45am

NEWCASTLE

– Civic Park @ 11am – with RAAF fly-over

– Fort Scratchley @ 10am – firing of the gun at 1pm

PORT STEPHENS

– Medowie at Medowie Social @ 10:45am

– Karuah at Memorial Park @ 10:45am

– Nelson Bay at Apex Park Memorial @ 10:30am

– Raymond Terrace at the war memorial @ 10:30am

– Tanilba Bay at Tilligerry RSL Sports Club War Memorial @ 10:40am

MAITLAND

– East Maitland at the East Maitland War Memorial @ 10:40am

– Maitland at the WW1 Cenotaph in Maitland Park @ 10:30am

CESSNOCK

– Aberdare at Veteran’s Park @ 9:30am

– Abermain at Jeffries Park cenotaph @ 9:30am

– Branxton at John Rose Avenue rotunda from 5:30am for dawn service and again @11:45am

– Cessnock at the cenotaph within the TAFE grounds @ 11:40am

– Greta at the war memorial cenotaph @ 10am

– Kearsley at the Kearsley Community Hall Cenotaph @ 5:30am

– Neath at Grand Neath Hotel @ 10:30am

– Millfield at St Luke’s Anglican Church @ 5:15am

– Paxton at Paxton Public School @ 5:30am

– Wollombi at Wollombi Anzac Reserve @ 5:45am

SINGLETON

– Singleton at Burdekin Park @ 10:45am