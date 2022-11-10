News

Remembrance Day services across the Hunter

Tomorrow is Remembrance Day, where we join the world in stopping and honouring those who have served and sacrificed.

To mark the solemn day, there will be a number of services held around the Hunter region, where attendees pause to reflect on those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, keeping their legacy alive.

Check the list out below for your nearest service, and let us know if we have missed any. 

LAKE MAC
Speers Point at Speers Point Cenotaph @ 10:30am
Valentine at Allambee Park Valentine @ 10:45am
Dora Creek at Dora Creek Workers Club @ 10:40am
Pelican Flats at Memorial Park @10:30am
Dudley at the Dudley War Memoral @ 10:45am

NEWCASTLE
Civic Park @ 11am – with RAAF fly-over
Fort Scratchley @ 10am – firing of the gun at 1pm

PORT STEPHENS
Medowie at Medowie Social @ 10:45am
Karuah at Memorial Park @ 10:45am
Nelson Bay at Apex Park Memorial @ 10:30am
Raymond Terrace at the war memorial @ 10:30am
Tanilba Bay at Tilligerry RSL Sports Club War Memorial @ 10:40am

MAITLAND
East Maitland at the East Maitland War Memorial @ 10:40am
Maitland at the WW1 Cenotaph in Maitland Park @ 10:30am

CESSNOCK
Aberdare at Veteran’s Park @ 9:30am
Abermain at Jeffries Park cenotaph @ 9:30am
Branxton at John Rose Avenue rotunda from 5:30am for dawn service and again @11:45am
Cessnock at the cenotaph within the TAFE grounds @ 11:40am
Greta at the war memorial cenotaph @ 10am
Kearsley at the Kearsley Community Hall Cenotaph @ 5:30am
Neath at Grand Neath Hotel @ 10:30am
Millfield at St Luke’s Anglican Church @ 5:15am
Paxton at Paxton Public School @ 5:30am
Wollombi at Wollombi Anzac Reserve @ 5:45am

SINGLETON
Singleton at Burdekin Park @ 10:45am

Previous Article
X
X