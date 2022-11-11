Cat rescue at Port Stephens ends with a paws-itive outcome

No two days are the same for the State Emergency Service, and a rescue at Port Stephens yesterday proved just that.

Crews were called to a home, where a cat had managed to get stuck in the roof. Her anxious owner not knowing what to do, called for assistance.

When they arrived, they could hear the faint sound of meows coming from inside the garage roof.

After some gentle encouragement with food, Linda, the black and white kitty, was safely brought down.

In the end, Linda was feline fine and very fur-tunate to her rescuers.

Images: Port Stephens SES.