Alleged Copper Thieves Arrested After Rutherford Heist

Two men have been caught allegedly stealing copper from a Rutherford business overnight.

About 2.20am on Friday, police responded to reports of trespassing at a premises on Kyle Street and spotted two men – aged 44 and 51 – in a nearby car.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, police located and seized copper wire – both stripped and unstripped – prohibited weapons, and amount of cannabis.

Both were arrested and taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station.

The younger man has been charged with enter enclosed land not prescribed premises without lawful excuse, goods in personal custody suspected being stolen.

The older man has been charged with enter enclosed land not prescribed premises without lawful excuse, possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit, possess prohibited drug, and larceny.

Both appeared at Maitland Local Court today, where they were granted conditional bail to reappear at the same court next month.