Another driver caught speeding well over the signposted limit in the Hunter

A red P-plater’s lost his licence after only two months after being pulled over at Mandalong Park.

Hunter Valley Highway Patrol officers attached to Cessnock were travelling on Mandalong Road in an 80km/hr speed zone when they detected a silver Honda Accord travelling at 129km/hr.

Officers pulled over the 17-year-old male driver who they discovered had only been on his Provisional drivers licence for two months.

As a result of his speeding offence the driver had his licence suspended for six months and confiscated by police.

He was also issued with a penalty notice for exceeding the speed by more than 45km/hr.