Hunter country music star says she was abused by “icons” in the music industry

Lake Macquarie-raised country music star Catherine Britt has taken to social media with shocking claims over sexual assault as a young singer.

Britt has posted lengthy videos on her Facebook page saying she experienced abuse as a teenager and into her 20s.

She says when she started in the music industry, she was abused by several big names in the music industry, people who the public looks at as heroes and musical icons.

The five-time Golden Guitar winner has accused them of inappropriate sexual touching and under-age sex which resulted in several years in therapy.

“These people touched me inappropriately when I was young, took advantage of me when I was young, had sex with me when I was underage, tried to have sex with me when I was underage.”

Britt told her Facebook audience she had gone public because of rumours about her past affecting her reputation.