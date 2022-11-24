Steamfest moo-ves for Groovin to everyone’s benefit

Steamfest has suffered another date change, after an already extended run of bad luck with a number of cancellations since 2019.

The Hunter Valley Steamfest will be moved back one week from its initial 2023 dates due to a clash with local music festival Groovin the Moo – Steamfest will now be held on the last weekend in April on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 April 2023.

Maitland City Council Coordinator City Events and Activation Adam Franks said it is in everyone’s best interests to move the 35th Anniversary event.

“Best interest of our city’s transport network and transport stakeholders, as well as local accommodation and tourism providers,

“Steamfest has had an extended run of bad luck, with a number of cancellations since 2019 due to COVID and significant weather events.

“In 2023, we’ll be celebrating the event’s 35th anniversary, so hosting on the same weekend as another of the city’s largest events would have caused all sorts of challenges for Council, infrastructure providers, local residents, visitors to Maitland and the event organisers over at Groovin the Moo as well.”

Groovin the Moo attracts thousands with about 16,000 at this year’s event in April and Steamfest regularly attracts a crowd in excess of 50,000.

“This decision hasn’t been made lightly,

“But after discussion and negotiation with Groovin the Moo and Steamfest’s partners, as well as major event, transport and emergency stakeholders, it became clear that it wouldn’t be possible to host both events on the same weekend, without major impact to all event stakeholders.

“Additionally, hosting two of the City’s largest events on the same weekend would have had an impact on our accommodation and tourism operators,” said Adam Franks.

Steamfest ticket holders who had their tickets rolled over from our 2022 cancellation will be contacted by Council’s ticketing provider in the coming week and will automatically have their tickets changed to the new dates. Ticket holders will also have the option to have their tickets refunded in full.