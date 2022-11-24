Disqualified driver leads police on lengthy pursuit through Cessnock

A disqualified driver has been arrested following a lengthy pursuit through Cessnock overnight.

About 12:50am, officers attached to Hunter Valley Police District were conducting patrols of the area, when they attempted to stop a Mitsubishi Mirage on Cessnock Road.

The driver failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated along Duffie Drive and Aberdare Road, before the vehicle lost control at the intersection of Quarrybylong Street, where the Mitsubishi collided with a police vehicle.

At this point, the pursuit was terminated, before the car was again sighted on on James Street, however, the driver had fled on foot.

Polair and the Dog Unit were brought in to track down the offender, who was found hiding in the rear of a house on O’Brien Street at about 1:30am.

The 33-year-old man was arrested and taken to Cessnock Police Station, where it was discovered his licence was disqualified.

He was charged with police pursuit – not stop – drive dangerously, drive motor vehicle during disqualification period, drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous and negligent driving.

The man was refused bail in Cessnock Local Court today and will re-appear next month.