Police after information after hit and run at Morisset

Police are asking for the public’s help with information to track down those responsible for a hit and run at Morisset yesterday morning.

Lake Macquarie Police District officers said at about 9:30am yesterday, a person was hit by a vehicle sustaining injuries on Campview Road.

Police have obtained some video footage of the vehicles involved and spoken to a number of witnesses who have described the vehicle as a white van and white VW hatch.

Anyone with dashcam footage who may have been travelling in the area of Wangi Road, Rathmines at the roundabout of Dorrington Road and Fishery Point Road, Morisset between the hours of 9.10am and 9.45am yesterday are being asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000