Firefighter injured at Hamilton South unit fire

A firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling a unit fire at Hamilton South in the early hours of this morning.

A fire broke out in the top storey of a three-storey unit on Glebe Road at about 3:45am.

Crews from five Fire and Rescue NSW stations were called to the unit to put out the blaze – one firefighter suffered minor injuries when the ceiling partially collapsed in the unit.

That third-storey unit was unoccupied at the time but 50 people in the unit block were evacuated as a precaution.

This morning 10 people are still unable to go back into their units on the third floor.

It’s still not known what caused the fire, but investigations are underway.