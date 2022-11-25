Bee eradication zone expanded in the Hunter region

The varroa mite eradication zone around the Hunter has been expanded after the discovery of another infected premises in the last day.

The bee-killing mite has been discovered on a property in Cessnock which was sitting in the purple zone – now the eradication zone will be expanded to include the area.

The new case of varroa mite is confirmed to be linked to an existing infestation in the red zone.

There have now been 103 premises across NSW found to be hosting the varroa mite, the majority of which are in the Hunter region.

97 per cent of the Hunter’s beehives have so far been destroyed.

A new Emergency Order has been issued and the zone map updated on the DPI website: https://www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/emergencies/biosecurity/current-situation/varroa-mite-emergency-response

The NSW Department of Primary Industries Biosecurity team said the detection demonstrates the importance of the continued surveillance efforts in the purple zone and the importance of industry cooperation with surveillance operations, including beekeepers ensuring they report results of mandatory 16-week alcohol washes to NSW DPI.

The Department of Primary Industries says its a warning that the infestation, which has destroyed the Hunter’s bee industry, is not over.

The varroa mite was first detected in a beehive near the Port of Newcastle back in June this year.