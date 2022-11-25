13 teenagers arrested over break-ins and car thefts across the Hunter

A huge three-day police operation has resulted in the arrest of 13 teenagers over house break-ins and car thefts right across the Hunter.

Strike Force Baste was put together by officers from Lake Macquarie, Port Stephens-Hunter, Hunter Valley, and Newcastle City police districts to investigate a number of homes that were broken into and had luxury vehicles stolen.

Those vehicles were then allegedly used in other property offences and police pursuits – police will allege social media was used by the teenagers to coordinate their actions, find vehicles and even live-stream what they were doing.

The 13 youths that were arrested during the operation between Monday and Wednesday this week were taken to Belmont, Waratah and Cessnock police stations and charged with a total 37 offences.

Those offences included aggravated break and enter, commit serious indictable offence; aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal less than or equal to $60,000; take and drive conveyance without consent of owner; drive recklessly/furiously/speed/manner dangerous; possess car breaking implements; knowingly direct activities of criminal group; and breach of bail.

The teens were all bail refused and appeared before a children’s court yesterday.

Anyone with information which may assist Strike Force Baste investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000.