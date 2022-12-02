Maitland Hospital worst in state for ED walk-outs

Sick people going to the emergency department of Maitland’s new multimillion-dollar hospital at Metford are leaving in record numbers.

The medical centre has clocked up the highest number in the state for people who walk out of emergency before they progress through to final observation by medical professionals.

State member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison has taken to the public to fight what she says is chronic understaffing..

She said staff were doing their best, but a lack of staff was leading to people leaving before getting essential help.

Ms Aitchison said Maitland hospital emergency department had the highest walkout rate in the state and she’s started a petition to harness public support solve the problem.

She said a quarter of people are leaving the emergency department before they received treatment.

“I’ve heard horrific stories throughout the past 12 months of people waiting far too long, or having an escalation of their medical condition due to the delays being seen,” she said.

Ms Aitchison said she wants to present a paper version of the petition so it can be tabled in state parliament and copies were available at her office at 2/12 Elgin Street.