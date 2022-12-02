Police Probe Bikie Link In Rutherford Car Bombing

Police are ramping up investigations into a bikie-related car bombing which shook residents in Rutherford earlier this year.

The loud explosion startled neighbours on Avery Street around 8.30pm on October 27. They emerged to find a small fire burning at the back of a Chrysler sedan parked on the street, which was put out by fire fighters.

Detectives from the State Crime Command’s Criminal Groups Squad has been investigating under Strike Force Ucles, and believe a number of people involved have links to outlaw motorcycle groups.

The car was seized the car for forensic examination and officers have now released images along with an appeal for fresh leads.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.