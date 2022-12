A man was rushed to hospital late Sunday night after a serious car accident near Cessnock.

Emergency services were called to Bellbird just before midnight to reports a car had collided with a power pole.

Paramedics and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter’s Critical Care Team stabilised the male driver – believed to be in his 30’s – who suffered serious head injuries in the crash.

He was taken to the John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition for treatment.