You can scoot around Lake Macquarie from today with Beam rolling out their e-scooter trial.

The e-scooters will be available seven days a week 5am to midnight – the e-bikes that Beam have also rolled out around Lake Macquarie will stay while the e-scooter trial is underway.

The area for the e-scooter trial includes shared pathways at Croudace Bay, Warners Bay, Toronto to Fassifern, and the Fernleigh Track. Those four pathways don’t interconnect in the first phase of the trial, but the operational area for the e-scooters does make some important connections for residents including connecting Fassifern Station down to Toronto.

To use the e-scooters just download the Beam app and then it’s pay-as-you-go rates, with a $1 unlock fee and $0.65 per minute.