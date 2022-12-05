Lake Macquarie Council to consider plans for nine-storey apartments at Belmont

Lake Macquarie City Council will tonight consider a development application for nine-storey apartment building on the shores of Belmont.

Nestled on the corner of Macquarie and Walter Streets, just behind Lions Park, the developer is seeking to construct the building which would be home to basement car parking, ground floor retail and 32 residential apartments.

If approved, it would soar at almost 32.5 metres, about 60 per cent higher than the maximum 22 metres.

As part of the public notification period, the development received 25 submissions in objection and 39 in support. Most of the concerns are around the height, setbacks and removal of trees.

A report prepared for the council is recommending approving the development application, subject to conditions of consent.

The report says it is consistent with the objectives of the B4 Mixed Use zone and will no have an unacceptable level of impact on the amenity of surrounding land uses.