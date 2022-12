Locals will be able to take a dip in the newly upgraded Newcastle Baths soon, with works on track to be complete by mid – next year.

Council says the almost $16 million dollar renovation on stage one will be unveiled ahead of next summer.

The current works, which began in March, have been about future-proofing the 100 year old facility, as well as restoring the bleacher seating and making the entire site more accessible.

Stage two will see upgrades carried out on the pavilion.