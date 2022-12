Police are asking for public assistance to help locate a man missing from Raymond Terrace.

Craig Richards was last seen on December 9th at his home in Raymond Terrace.

He is described as being Caucasian, around 190cm tall of medium build with a black hair and an unshaven appearance.

He was wearing a white button up shirt, cream pants and brown shoes.

Craig is not in trouble, police would just like to know he is okay.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Raymond Terrace Police.