Man arrested over alleged sexual assault in Newcastle

A man has been charged following the alleged sexual assault of a woman outside a Newcastle hotel last month.

Shortly before midnight on November 25, emergency crews were called to a premises on Darby street following reports a woman had been assaulted by a man.

A crime scene was established and forensically examined and a strike force established to further investigate the incident.

Following extensive inquires by detectives from Newcastle City Police and the Sex Crimes Squad, officers executed a search warrant at a home in Merewether Heights yesterday, arresting a 19 – year-old man.

He has been charged with several offences including aggravated sexual assault and inflict actual bodily harm.

He was refused bail to appear in Newcastle local court today.