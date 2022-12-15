Fighter jets in formation over Williamtown this morning

There’ll be some action in the skies over the RAAF BASE at Williamtown this morning with three fighter jets to stage a flyover.

Up to two Royal Australian Air Force F/A-18F Super Hornets from 1 Squadron and one EA-18G Growler from 6 Squadron will conduct a low-level flypast over the base at around 8:05am.

This flyover supports the Commander Air Combat Group change of command parade.

After the flypast, those aircraft will land at the RAAF Base Williamtown and then depart later in the day for an event at RAAF Base East Sale in Victoria.

All low-level flying activities are conducted within strict safety and operational guidelines.

Noise reduction and the environment are vital considerations in the planning and conduct of military flying. Information on aircraft noise and current flying activities is available at www.defence.gov.au/aircraftnoise or by calling 1300 DEFENCE (1300 333 362).

Image: Defence