HSC Results Released, Five Local Students Nab Best In Course

The HSC results have been released today, however those who obtained first place in their course across the state were unveiled a little early.

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell announced on Wednesday that of the 114 subjects, five local students topped their course.

Lara White from Newcastle High School took out the top honours in Earth and Environmental Studies.

Orlando Kennard from One School Maitland showed how good he was with numbers, obtaining first place in Financial Services.

While, Lucy O’Brien from Newcastle Grammar topped Music 1 and Samara Grace and Jack Breasley from St Francis Xaviers College at Hamilton both scored top marks in Community and Family Studies and Mathematics Advanced respectively.

Premier Dominic Perrottet congratulated the students and said finishing first in one of the 114 world-class HSC courses examined this year is cause for celebration.

“These young people have shown what can be achieved when you combine ability and passion with commitment – qualities which will prove invaluable throughout their careers and lives,” Mr Perrottet said.

“Congratulations to all the exceptional students who have achieved First in Course for the 2022 HSC. You should be proud of what you have accomplished.”

Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said 135 certificates will be presented to 126 students, with nine students topping more than one course.

“These students have triumphed in their final senior years of school and deserve to be celebrated,” Ms Mitchell said.

“Today we also thank the schools, the teachers and school communities who supported these students throughout their education journey, as well as their parents and carers.”