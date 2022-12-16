Man winched off cruise ship in dangerous conditions off the coast of Seal Rocks

A very ill passenger had to be airlifted off a cruise ship off the coast of Seal Rocks overnight.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called in deteriorating weather to the Carnival Splendour 30-kilometres off the coast, to assist with the man in his 60s who was suffering a medical episode.

The chopper’s Critical Care Paramedic was winched onto the ship to stabilise the man who was then extracted from the ship into the helicopter.

He was taken to the John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition.