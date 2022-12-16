RBT turns 40 as police warn of holiday blitz

In 1982, NSW became one of the first jurisdictions in the world, and Australia, to introduce random breath testing.

Fatalities as a result of drink driving on the state’s roads have since halved.

This weekend marks 40 years since RBT was introduced to the NSW police force and Lake Macquarie Commander Superintendent Steve Kentwell says RBTs have certainly changed since he joined the force almost 40 years ago.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Police Paul Toole says community attitudes have shifted over the last four decades.

“Today, drivers are well aware that they could be stopped for a random drug or breath test anywhere and at any time,” Mr Toole says.

“The statistics speak for themselves – since RBTs were introduced, thousands of lives have been saved.“We all want to ensure everyone gets home safely to their loved ones this Christmas period – and no one should rob a family of that with a selfish decision to get behind the wheel after they’ve been drinking.

“If you are planning to have a few drinks over the festive season, leave the car at home and have a Plan B.”