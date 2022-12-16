Police Appeal For Footage Following Devastating Fernleigh Track Collision

Police are ramping up investigations into an incident on the Fernleigh Track at Redhead earlier this week which left an elderly man with devastating injuries.

The 85-year-old man was thrown from his bicycle during an alleged collision with two riders travelling the opposite direction, either on e-scooters or motorbikes.

It is alleged the two men – who were wearing dark, long clothing – fled the scene after the impact.

The 85-year-old man suffered a fractured spine, 11 cracked ribs and punctured lungs. He was taken to the John Hunter Hospital and may never walk again.

Police are now seeking and dashcam footage taken near Geraldton Drive at Redhead around 11.20am on Wednesday, December 14.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers or Lake Macquarie Police.