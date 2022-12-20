Salvos receive over 4,000 gifts as part of Newcastle Permanent toy drive

More than 4,000 presents have been donated to families in the Hunter ahead of Christmas, for those doing it tough this year.

The Newcastle Permanent has made good on its 34-year-long tradition with the Salvation Army, collecting the thousands of toys as part of their annual toy drive.

Salvation Army Major Mark Everitt says this year has been especially tough for families, meaning the present haul was all the more meaningful.

“The demand on Salvos in the Hunter is greater than ever before. With the cost-of-living pressures such as increased electricity and food prices at an all-time high, we are seeings financial strain rapidly increasing.

“As a result, people who have never had to do so before are reaching out to Salvos for help,” Major Everitt said.

The gifts which have been donated are now headed to a warehouse, where they will be sorted, with the support of nearly 80 Newcastle Permanent staff.

Once sorted, Salvos stores across the Hunter will place orders for the presents, based off of the needs of their communities and when those gifts arrive, they will be handed out ahead of Christmas.