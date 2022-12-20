State Government responds to scathing inquiry into bus privatisation

The State Government’s response to a parliamentary inquiries findings into the privatisation of bus services has been tabled.

It comes after the committee presiding over the inquiry, heard from stakeholders in May of this year, who shared their experiences of the Newcastle Transport network, which was sold to Keolis Downer in 2017.

A number of local MP’s, including Swansea MP Yasmin Catley, Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp and Charlestown MP Jodie Harrison spoke of the significant volume of negative feedback from their constituents.

The committee handed down its findings back in September, where it was scathing of the privatisation of the local transport network, in particular the reduction in services, higher costs and changes to stops, frequency and routes without consultation.

It’s first recommendation, was that the government take action to revert services to being publicly owned, something the state says it will not be supporting.

In it’s response the NSW Government says Newcastle customers have experienced a 40 per cent increase in bus services, to the tune of 1,800 more per week than under the previous State Transit Authority.

“Since its introduction, Newcastle Transport has delivered and continues to improve upon a fully integrated public transport network with harmonised timetables and additional services that provide better connectivity between modes,” the response said.

It also pointed to the success of the On Demand model which currently runs between Charlestown and Belmont.

“Newcastle Transport On Demand for example integrated with existing bus services at transport hubs to flexibly improve public transport coverage and mobility for all passengers, with the result of providing faster, safer and more convenient trips,” the response said.