Cars stolen from Wallsend found burnt out in the Hunter

Newcastle City Police District officers are trying to track down who was responsible for stealing two cars from Wallsend last week which were later found burnt out.

At about 2:40am on Tuesday December 12, a beige Nissan Tida and a grey Toyota Aurion were stolen from Birchgrove Drive.

Police say that during the theft the owner of one of the cars was injured.

About an hour later, the Nissan was destroyed by fire in Kestrel Avenue at Thornton, and at about 1am on Wednesday the Toyota was found burnt out on Bengalla Road at Muswellbrook.