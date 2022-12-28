Man suffers serious injuries after a tree fell on him near Dungog

A man was trapped underneath a tree for some time near Dungog yesterday afternoon after it fell on top of him.

At about 1:45pm the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called in to help NSW Ambulance Paramedics on the property at Wallarobba – a 47-year-old man had sustained multiple leg and pelvic injuries in a tree felling accident that involved a small dump truck.

The man had to be freed by emergency services before being treated on scene and then airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital.

He was last reported to be in a serious but stable condition.