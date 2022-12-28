Man shot dead near Cessnock

A man has been shot dead near Cessnock overnight.

Shortly before 11pm emergency services were called to respond to reports of a man being shot at a home on Traders Way at Heddon Greta, about 20km east of Cessnock.

NSW Ambulance Paramedics treated the man when they arrived but he died at the scene.

He is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be 25-years-old.

Hunter Valley Police District officers established a crime scene, which will be examined by specialist forensic police. Detectives have commenced an investigation into the incident under Strike Force Roslyn.

As investigations continue, anyone who may have CCTV, dashcam vision or information regarding the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.