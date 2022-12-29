Pelaw main rider wins in electric scenes at Kurri Speedway on Boxing Day

Kurri Kurri Speedway was electric on Boxing Day with a huge crowd supporting the Speedway Solo Spectacular and the local rider who won.

Pelaw Main rider Rohan Tungate was victorious, and fast in the qualifying heats finishing those on 13 points just behind Jason Doyle and the Speedway Solo Champion Jack Holder.

The top riders from two semi-finals went into the final race that featured Tungate, Holder brothers Jack and Chris, and local riders Sam Masters and Jye Etheridge.

Tungate crossed the finish line first followed closely behind by Jack and Chris Holder and Zaine Kennedy came in fourth.

The penultimate round of the National Title will be held at the Kurri Kurri Speedway on January 9, 2023.

Image: Rohan Tungate Facebook page