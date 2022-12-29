North Lambton family’s home destroyed by fire on Christmas Day

A Go Fund Me Page has raised more than $25,000 for a family who lost their home at North Lambton on Christmas Day.

Fire and Rescue NSW crews were called out to a single-level home on Nerong Road at 2:30pm on Sunday afternoon.

The McNelis family escaped with no injuries including two young children, but two dogs had to be rescued.

The home was destroyed by fire, but also significantly damaged by water and smoke.

Fire fighters say there are no suspicious circumstances with the fire but the family lost everything except each other and the clothes on their back.

A friend of the McNelis family started a Go Fund Me page to help the family buy what they need until they can find another rental – they were renting the house on Nerong Road and didn’t have any contents insurance.

In the meantime some of the family are staying with friends.

You can find the Go Fund Me page here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/mcnelis-family-fire-appeal