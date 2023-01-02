Mixed results for Newcastle Jets on long weekend

It was a weekend of mixed results for the Newcastle Jets.

The women’s side redeemed themselves on Saturday afternoon at No.2 Sportsground against Adelaide United – the Jets won 2-nil.

The ladies came out firing saving multiple goals shot by Adelaide and had their fair share of chances as well.

Both sides went into the second half scoreless but finally in the 60th minute Lauren Allan hit the back of the net and in the 87th minute put another one in to seal the win for the Jets.

Coach Ash Wilson’s side will next play Sydney FC on the 7th of January at No.2 Sportsground at 3pm.

The men’s side on the other hand went down to Sydney FC at McDonald Jones Stadium yesterday afternoon.

Sydney were in front going into the second half and the Jets did come out firing not shying away from taking any shots.

Newcastle were strong the entire second half with a great chance in the 70th minute just grazing across the goal line but it wasn’t enough with Sydney walking away with the win.

The Newcastle Jets are next in action when they travel to Campbelltown Sports Stadium.