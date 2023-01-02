Two off-duty police officers charged with drink driving

Two off-duty police officers have been charged with drink driving on the Central Coast.

The first was at about 9pm on Friday when Highway Patrol officers pulled over a vehicle on Ocean View Drive at Wamberal for a random breath test.

The 44-year-old male driver returned a positive reading and was taken back to the police station where he allegedly returned a reading of 0.078.

The senior constable, who is attached to a command within the North West Metropolitan Region, was issued a traffic infringement notice for low range PCA.

Meantime at about 5:15pm on Saturday officers attached to Tuggerah Lakes Highway Patrol stopped a Toyota Corolla on Virginia Road at Hamlyn Terrace.

The 46-year-old female driver was arrested after returning a positive reading.

The off-duty senior constable, attached to a specialist command, was taken to Wyong Police Station where a breath analysis returned an alleged reading of 0.090, She was issued a field court attendance notice for mid-range PCA and is due to appear in court later in January.

Both drivers had their licence suspended and their employment status is under review.