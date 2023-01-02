Road toll relief for Hunter motorists

There’s some road toll relief to start the New Year for Hunter motorists.

The NSW Government is opening up their Toll Relief Rebate Scheme for applications from 24 January that will see drivers able to claim 40 per cent of their toll spend up to $750 a year.

NSW Treasurer Matt Kean said the scheme will start putting money back into drivers’ bank accounts once they spend $375 a year on tolls.

“We’ve more than doubled the number of drivers eligible for toll relief and for the first time, pensioners will be able to claim a rebate while still receiving free car registration.”

Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Victor Dominello said the new scheme will be administered through Service NSW and payments would start flowing into bank accounts within days.

“This is just one of 70 cost of living rebates on offer from the NSW Liberal and National Government, which is adding money to household budgets across the state,” Mr Dominello said.

“Eligible customers can log into their Service NSW account, link to their toll account before lodging their toll relief rebate claim. And there will always be the option to go into, or call, a Service NSW Centre for assistance. Claims will then be paid directly into their nominated bank account.

“Start the New Year right by boosting your household budget through Service NSW. You can assess your eligibility for the rebates by using the Savings Finder tool or booking an appointment with a Saving Specialist.”

Rebates will be backdated to 1 July 2022 and payments will start to flow from within days of applications being received.