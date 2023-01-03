Water bombing aircraft helps put out grassfire at Boolaroo

A water bombing aircraft had to be brought in to help firefighters get on top of a grassfire that broke out at Lake Macquarie yesterday afternoon.

Fire and Rescue NSW crews rushed to the fire at Boolaroo near Milburn Circuit that started at about 12:45pm in a patch of inaccessible bushland.

Eight Fire and Rescue trucks were assisted by NSW Rural Fire Service crews, but a water bombing aircraft had to be brought in to help firefighers get the upper hand.

The fire burnt through about 5 hectares and there was no threat to any surrounding properties.

Firefighters had the blaze under control by later yesterday afternoon and stayed on scene overnight to mop up.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Image: Fire and Rescue NSW Cardiff Facebook page