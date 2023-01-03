Increasing number of drivers caught drug driving in the Hunter

Police carried out nearly 65,000 random breath tests in the Northern region over the Operation Christmas/New Year period.

Double demerits wrapped up at midnight with 8,118 speed infringements issued across NSW, 642 drink-driving charges were laid, there even more drug driving charges with 972, police attended 746 major crashes and conducted more than 317,000 breath tests.

During the period, police saw a concerning number of dangerous driving incidents, including excessive speed, high-range drink-driving, and reckless driving.

In the northern region, which includes all of Newcastle and the Hunter, there were 64,856 breath tests that saw 203 people charged with drink driving, 266 people were charged with drug driving, 2,171 people were charged with speeding offences, 117 with mobile phone infringements, 95 with restraint infringements and police attended 174 major crashed across the region where 68 people were injured. Thankfully there were no fatalities.

One incident flagged by police was from midnight on Monday. Cessnock Highway Patrol officers detected an alleged stolen Ford Focus driving on Lake Road at Kearsley.

A pursuit was initiated however was terminated a short time later due to safety concerns. Later that day, the vehicle was located and the 28-year-old driver attempted to escape on foot.

Officers caught up with the driver and arrested him. He was charged with multiple offences, refused bail and will appear at Newcastle Local Court today.

Nine people died in crashes over the period, compared to five in the previous year (2021/2022)

In 2022, 288 people lost their lives on NSW roads, compared to 275 the previous year (2021).