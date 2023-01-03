Toby Price second overall at the Dakar Rally after Stage 2

Former Hunter local off-road and enduro motorcycle racing champion Toby Price is currently in second place overall after the second stage of the 2023 Dakar Rally.

Price was just over two minutes behind the leader in the second stage covering more than 589-kilometres in Saudi Arabia.

He finished Stage 2 in 5th position and said on social media it was a tough leg.

“That was a tough stage today.

“Plenty of river beds and rocks pretty much the whole way,

“The projected time was around four hours, but it’s taken us close to five and a half to get to the finish. Other than that, I’m happy with how I rode,” he said.

The third stage gets underway later today our time with the riders facing a grueling 669-kilometres.

Image: Toby Price Racing Facebook page