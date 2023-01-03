Jayden’s family hasn’t given up hope

The family of missing Newcastle man Jayden Penno-Tompsett are still hoping they’ll discover what really happened to the 22-year-old on a roadtrip in 2017.

New Years Eve marked five years since Jayden was last heard from during a three day roadtrip to North Queensland at the end of 2017.

He was last seen at a roadhouse in Charters Towers and then is believed to have wandered into bushland.

A coronial inquest into his disappearance in 2021 ruled out foul play and concluded that Jayden would have instead most likely died from exposure to the elements after wandering off.

But, his family haven’t given up.

They posted on Facebook just before Christmas that the Queensland State Coroner would be reviewing the findings of that inquest and they are hoping there will be another inquest.

The billboard at McDonald Jones Stadium in Broadmeadow was emblazoned with a photo of Jayden over the weekend in the hope it would encourage anyone who knows something to come forward to Crime Stoppers.