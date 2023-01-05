More than a million for Maitland’s pothole

Maitland Council will receive more than $1 million to repair potholes in the Local Government Area.

Earlier this week, the NSW Government announced half a billion dollars for Councils across NSW to share in to go towards pothole repairs.

Roads were devastated by record rainfall and flooding throughout 2022 leaving Councils with costly repair bills.

Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold confirmed today that their area will receive $1.3 million in additional funding to repair potholes across their road network.

“Certainly we need to get on top of this, the funding needs to spent quickly, the people of Maitland expect us to spend that quickly and improve those roads quickly. There’s no greater priority for the Council.

“Road repair is very expensive. Maitland has 750 kilometres worth of roads, some of which are dirt and certainly it is an expensive exercise to repair roads that were damaged in those flooding events,” he said.