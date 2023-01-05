Local OzHarvest branch delivered more than 11,000kg of food to families doing it tough this Christmas

Local OzHarvest branches say they’ve saved tonnes of delicious and nutritious food from landfill over the Christmas period.

With the help of a brand new $90,000 food rescue vehicle added to the fleet at the Lake Macquarie and Central Coast branch, 11,370 kilograms of food was rescued and donated, equating to around 22,740 meals, which were delivered to those in need in December.

The new vehicle was launched, thanks to a cash grant from the Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation.

NPCF Chair Jennifer Leslie says the efforts of OzHarvest and their team of volunteers made a massive difference to thousands of people during this holiday period.

“I was privileged to spend an afternoon with OzHarvest in December and experience first-hand what a difference their work makes, both in terms of the people they help feed and the food rescued from ending up in landfill,” Ms Leslie said.

OzHarvest Newcastle and Central Coast Manager Richard Stark said the second food rescue van was already making a difference.

“With people in our community doing it tough this Christmas, the second vehicle helps us cover so much more ground and get that rescued food to more families,” Mr Stark said.