Cricket NSW unveils infrastructure wish list ahead of state election, with big focus on the Hunter

Cricket NSW has unveiled an infrastructure and community project wishlist ahead of the upcoming STATE ELECTION in MARCH.

Locally two projects have featured at the top of the list. Those being a $15 million upgrade to No.1 Sportsground in Newcastle and the construction of Hunter Park at Broadmeadow.

Upgrades to No.1 Sportsground are already underway thanks to a $7 million cash injection from Newcastle Council, however Cricket NSW says a further $8 million is needed to complete stage 2.

The cricketing body wants to bring elite content such as international, WBBL and BBL to the region, which it says can only be achieved through having suitable facilities like Hunter Park.

In it’s ‘A plan to grow Australia’s favourite sport – priorities 2023-2027’ document, they’re calling for further investigation into a potential site within the Hunter Park Precinct for a new 15,000 boutique stadium.

“Newcastle and the Hunter plays a central role in the future of out game. It is critical that we ensure it remains home to a vibrant cricketing community into the future.

“Venues NSW are currently undertaking a business case on the Hunter Park Precinct and this presents a significant opportunity to construct a boutique oval stadium (similar to Manuka Oval) within the precinct.

“Under this proposal, the current entertainment precinct, which is close to the centre of Newcastle and accessible public transport links, will provide a long-term home for first-class and international cricket matches, AFL and events that attract fans and visitors alike to the region,” the document says.

As part of it’s proposal, Cricket NSW wants to see the approval of the re-location of the Newcastle Harness Track, to make way for such venue.

Out in the suburbs, Cricket NSW are also calling for the construction of sporting fields at Huntlee as part of the development, with provision for cricket training facilities to be included in the build. It comes with an estimated price tag of $200,000 and would come from Cessnock Council’s Developer Contribution Fund.

In Maitland, upgrades to Maitland Park are also being proposed, where a six-eight lane training net facility would be constructed to complement ground upgrades already undertaken, as well as the refurbishment of the existing amenities building at Robins Oval.

Other projects include sporting fields at Raymond Terrace, Singleton, Wallsend and Morisset.