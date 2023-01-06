Toby Price betters his position at Dakar Rally after Stage 5

The 2023 Dakar Rally standings have had a shake up after illness and collisions impacted some riders in the bike category.

Australian Daniel Saunders was in the lead but woke up feeling unwell before the start of Stage 5 in Saudi Arabia. He had to push even harder to get through the grueling 645 kilometre stage and ended up falling behind.

Saunders falling behind gave fellow Aussie racer and former Hunter local Toby Price the chance to better his standings though finishing Stage 5 in third position just 16 seconds after the rider who crossed the line first.

Price’s race standings were also helped after a collision between him and Joan Barreda 30 kilometres from the finish line.

He made sure Barreda was alright before continuing on.

Price did say on Facebook he was going to get his shoulder looked at because he knocked it in the collision but he believes it will be fine.

Heading into Stage 6 Price is sitting in second position in the general rankings, two minutes and seven seconds behind the leader Skyler Howes from the United States.

The next stage is over 467 kilometres with a barrage of sand dunes.