Maitland District Motorcycle Club left devastated after fire

The Maitland District Motorcycle Club is counting the cost of a fire that has destroyed their premises in Rutherford.

Both Fire and Rescue NSW and Rural Fire Service crews were called out to Kyle Street at about 6:45am yesterday following reports of a fire.

Fire crews arrived to find shipping containers well alight – fire spread through all four shipping containers that the motorcycle club had been using as their sheds and offices as well as their canteen.

The blaze took just over two hours to extinguish and sadly all of the shipping containers and the contents were destroyed.

The fire was handed over to police and the motorcycle club posted on their Facebook page that fire is being investigated.

The club said they are heartbroken they’ve lost their community club and will be working to rebuild it.