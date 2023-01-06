Police need CCTV after two men shot at Blue Haven

Police are asking for the public to help them piece together a targeted shooting south of Lake Macquarie.

At about 4:20am on New Years Day emergency services were called to Myee Place at Blue Haven where they found two men with gunshot wounds – police were told a 50-year-old male and a 27-year-old man were shot while driving into the carpark of an oval on Colorado Street.

They managed to keep driving to Myee Place where they alerted emergency services.

Both men were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and are appealing for CCTV and dashcam footage from anyone in Blue Haven or surrounding areas between 4am and 5am on Sunday 1 January 2023.

As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to call Wyong Police Station, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.