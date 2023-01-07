Elton John’s Tour Manager says upcoming Newcastle concerts are the absolute last chance to see the music legend live

If you’re umming and ahhing about getting a ticket to the Elton John concert which kicks of tomorrow and Tuesday night, the message is don’t hesitate.

Elton’s long time touring manager D-C Parmet says this is absolutely the last time you can see the music legend in concert in Australia.

His Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour kicks off right here in Newcastle and Tuesday Night’s show will mark Elton’s 240th played in Australia over his 60 year career.

D-C Parmet says it’s time for the hit-maker to hang up the microphone.

“This is it. This is his one and only time in Newcastle. He is going to be 76 in March and it’s just time.

“This is his one and only time in Newcastle. I can’t stress that enough. These folks don’t need to drive to the Hunter Valley or Sydney or wherever. Elton is coming to you, to your town Newcastle,” Mr Parmet said.

New tickets for the shows have been released, after new vantage points were uncovered once the stage was constructed.