Three teens arrested as part of probe into Tanilba Bay break and enters

Three young people have been arrested as part of investigations into alleged break and enters in Tanilba Bay over the new year period.

On Wednesday, Port Stephens-Hunter Police say a 14-year-old was arrested and charged with aggravated break and enter and enter commit serious indictable offence, over his alleged involvement in the incidents between December 31 and January 4.

The following day, a further two teenagers – aged 14 and 15 – were also arrested and taken back to Raymond Terrace Police Station, where they were charged with similar offences.

All three were granted conditional bail to appear before Children’s Court on Wednesday January 11.