M1 Motorway tragedy leaves woman dead and man in hospital

A woman has died after crashing into trees on the M1 Motorway near Somersby.
Police say the incident occurred at around 6:30pm on Friday, when the Toyota Hilux the woman was travelling in, crashed on the median strip near the Peats Ridge Road off-ramp.
The 48-year-old was found by first responders with critical injuries and could not be saved. A man also suffered minor injuries and was airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.
A crime scene has been established and inquiries are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.