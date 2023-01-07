M1 Motorway tragedy leaves woman dead and man in hospital

A woman has died after crashing into trees on the M1 Motorway near Somersby.

Police say the incident occurred at around 6:30pm on Friday, when the Toyota Hilux the woman was travelling in, crashed on the median strip near the Peats Ridge Road off-ramp.

The 48-year-old was found by first responders with critical injuries and could not be saved. A man also suffered minor injuries and was airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.

A crime scene has been established and inquiries are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.