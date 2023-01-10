Extra shuttle buses announced for Elton John concert

More shuttle buses have been organised to get ticketholders to and from the Elton John concert tonight.

Concert-goers from Sundays show have reported that the buses were insufficient for the almost 30,000 attendees.

Newcastle Transport says six more services have been added to the mix, carting passengers to and from Newcastle, Belmont, Charlestown, Glendale, Wallsend, Mayfield and Broadmeadow to McDonald Jones Stadium for the event.

The first one leaves at 3:30pm and then every half an hour after, until around 6pm, before regular return services for around one hour after the concert.

The timetable for the shuttle services can be found online here.